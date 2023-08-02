K T Jaleel criticises IUML fund collection for Delhi office, League hits back

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and CPM MLA K T Jaleel are engaged in a war of words over the fund collection of IUML for constructing an office for its central committee in New Delhi.

The party has amassed more than Rs 26 crore through a 31-day campaign to construct the building.

K T Jaleel has criticised the fund collection of the party alleging that the Muslim League has misused such publicly amassed funds earlier.

Jaleel listed out the cases registered against the party by the Enforcement Directorate and Kerala Police over the fund collection for supporting families of Kathua and Unnao rape case victims. He claimed that the party had expelled him for raising concerns about the usage of party funds when he was the national leader of the Youth League.

“There are allegations regarding the usage of funds amassed for the Gujarat earthquake survivors, tsunami survivors, etc by IUML. The fund amassed for constructing the central committee office of IUML should be used for that purpose only. It should not to be channelised for clearing the debt of Chandrika Daily or any other purpose. The party should continue its vigil and zeal shown at the time of fund collection at the time of utilisation too. IUML workers would not forgive the leadership if the party office at Delhi remains unfinished due to the misuse of the fund”, K T Jaleel wrote on Facebook.

The comment of K T Jaleel irked IUML and they were quick to react to the allegation. Suhra Mampad, President Indian Union Women’s League replied that the party has a long history of constructing many institutions through crowd funding by party workers and public.

“K T Jaleel should give a reply to the ED and NIA instead of advising us on the utilisation of funds. He should advise those who embezzled half the funds collected in the name of Abhimanyu, those who took large amounts of bribe in the cover of the Uralungal Labour Society, and those misappropriating funds in the name of installing AI cameras. IUML has built the institutions like Farook College, Tirurangadi Orphanage, etc by collecting funds from public and party works,” Suhra Mampad said.