Shamseer should correct himself, says Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer erred while making a public statement on Lord Ganesha, and should correct himself, said Opposition Leader V D Satheesan here on Wednesday.

A recent speech by the Speaker attacking the Centre’s New Education Policy (NEP) attracted controversy after he made references to the elephant-headed deity. According to Shamseer, the NEP was promoting myths instead of a scientific temper.

Satheesan said Shamseer’s statement had allowed the Sangh Parivar outfits and the BJP to gain political advantage. Moreover, the CPM had made matters worse by reacting insensitively, the Congress leader added.

“Both the Sangh Parivar and the CPM are creating divisions in society,” said Satheesan.

He urged the CPM to tackle the issue sensitively and solve it maturely.

The Congress leader said that his front initially did not respond to the Speaker’s statement as it did not wish to add fuel to the fire. “But vested interests who are attempting to create trouble latched onto Shamseer’s comments and we soon heard so many threats from people who were adamant about chopping off hands and legs and sending people to the mortuary,” said Satheesan.

“Now that things have gone out of control, we are forced to respond,” he said.

Satheesan said that the policy of the United Democratic Front (UDF) headed by the Congress has always been non-involvement of the government and judiciary in matters of faith. “Beliefs are sacred to followers of each faith,” he added.

There was no need to associate faith with science. Scientific facts often don’t match religious beliefs. Logic, faith, history, democracy, modernity and science can all go together, said the Opposition Leader.

He also termed the Nair Service Society (NSS) - which gave a call to protect faith in protest against the Speaker’s statement - as an organisation based on faith and that it could react in its own manner. “At the same time, beliefs and rituals are religious matters and should not be dragged to the streets,” said Satheesan.

He also praised the NSS for not surrendering to any religious organisation.