'Schoolchildren taught Hindu myths' remark: Speaker Shamseer shan't apologise, says CPM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 02, 2023 11:04 AM IST Updated: August 02, 2023 11:24 AM IST
Speaker A N Shamseer. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Throwing its weight behind Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, CPM on Wednesday said the Thalassery MLA need not apologise for his comments against the Centre's education policy.

The party, in its official statement, said Shamseer has not done anything wrong by commenting against the plans to teach children Hindu myths instead of scientific temper. 

The CPM secretariat will meet the media in the afternoon to spell out its stance, sources said.

During an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district recently, Shamseer allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology.

The BJP and outfits like the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have already launched a strong campaign against Shamseer saying they are aggrieved over the speaker's remarks regarding Lord Ganesh and the mythical 'pushpaka vimanam'.

