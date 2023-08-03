Actor Salim Kumar takes dig at CPM, Shamseer; says Devaswom Min should be 'Mythism Minister'

Kochi: Actor Salim Kumar on Thursday mocked the CPM and Speaker A N Shamseer over the 'myth controversy'.

Taking to Facebook, Salim Kumar resorted to his trademark sarcasm to call for a name change of the Devaswom Minister to 'Mythism Minister'. He also said the money offered by believers should be called 'Mythumoney'.

The actor also shared a picture of Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan along with the note.

Shamseer has been accused of insulting Hindu gods during the inauguration of the Vidyajyothi Scheme at Kunnathunadu in Ernakulam early in July. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in 2014, the Speaker said that there were attempts to rebrand myths as scientific truths.

He specifically mentioned Modi's observations that traced the origins of plastic surgery, in-vitro fertilisation and aeroplanes to Lord Ganesha, Kauravas and the 'pushpaka vimana' in Ramayana.

The Nair Service Society (NSS) observed Faith Protection Day on Wednesday to demand an apology from Shamseer. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair called for the Speaker's resignation and demanded that he withdraw his remarks that hurt the sentiments of the entire Hindu community.

However, the CPM and Shamseer decided there was no need for an apology as there was nothing wrong with his statement.

Salim Kumar's FB post:

Change should start from administrative centres. Owing to the conflict prevailing between myth and reality, for the latter to win, I suggest the Devaswom Minister be called the Mythism Minister and the money received as offerings be termed Mythumoney.