Murder bid on new mom: Anusha confesses to crime, says she wanted to marry Sneha's husband

Thiruvalla: Anusha (30), who impersonated a nurse and stabbed 25-year-old Sneha with an empty syringe at a private hospital in Thiruvalla, has confessed to the crime, police said.



Police said she wanted to marry the new mother's husband Arun. The accused and Arun were classmates.

Thiruvalla DySP told media that a case was registered on a complaint by Sneha who is injured in the attack.

"Phones of Anusha and Arun will be seized as part of the investigation. Police didn't recover any evidence against Arun so far," he said.

At the same time, Arun claimed that he is not in a relationship with the accused.

Police also revealed that the attack was a well-planned one. The probe team confirmed that the accused had purchased a 240-ml syringe from Mavelikkara and a nurse's coat from Kayamkulam before arriving at Thiruvalla.

Anusha had reached Sneha's room disguised as a nurse after seeing that Arun was not in the room.

Even as Sneha and her mother enquired about the need for further medication as she was already discharged, the intruder forcibly grabbed her hand and injected air into her vein. Injecting an empty syringe will pass excess air to the body which may lead to a harmful condition called air embolism (Air embolism can block the passage of blood and it can be life-threatening.).

Meanwhile, Sneha's father Suresh claimed that Anusha had tried to inject the empty syringe into Sneha's vein three times.

Anusha, a B Pharm graduate, was working as a pharmacist in a private hospital.