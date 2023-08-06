CH Overbridge to be opened partially within 2 days, minister Riyas

Kozhikode: CH Overbridge, situated in the heart of the city which connects Bank Road and Beach Road over the Railway lines, would be reopened partially within two days, said public works minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Sunday.

The overbridge was closed for renovation on June 13.

The minister said a lane would be opened by Tuesday and will remain open till the work is completed.

The renovation work would be completed within two months. The minister said 75 per cent of the work has been completed and the bridge would be opened fully for traffic by the end of August or the first week of September.

The Rs 4.47-crore renovation work was sanctioned in October 2022, and work started by June 2023. The handrail and footpath, on one side of the bridge, would be replaced. Damaged or weakened portions of the beam, slab, pier, and pier head have been replaced. Rusted iron rods would also be changed. BAMC tarring and beautification work is the main remaining work.

The 343-metre-long bridge was inaugurated in 1983. With the technical help of Kerala Highway Research Institute (KHRI), NIT Calicut and IIT Madras carried out the studies before renovation.