Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Don't summon children below 15 years to police stations: Child rights panel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 06, 2023 07:31 AM IST Updated: August 06, 2023 10:34 AM IST
The Commission observed that summoning a child might cause them mental stress. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Saturday directed the state police to ensure that children were not summoned to police stations for recording statements. 

Commission member, P P Syamaladevi, in an order, directed the state director general of police to ensure that children under the age of 15 are not called to police stations to record their statements and said the principle of "best interest of the child" must be adhered to. 

The commission's directions came in the wake of two incidents in which children were called to police stations to record their statements in separate cases. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Syamaladevi told PTI that despite existing laws under the Care and Protection of Children Act, 2015 and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), there are instances of children being summoned to police stations. The Commission observed that summoning a child might cause them mental stress. The commission cited a case pertaining to the abuse of a child by a neighbour and another regarding a school teacher beating up a student.

(With PTI inputs)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.