BJP will come to power in Kerala's next assembly polls: Anil Antony

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, newly appointed BJP national secretary Anil Antony exuded confidence that the state would witness a change in the next assembly elections and that the saffron party would come to power.

"In the last seven years, Kerala has seen the biggest scams and scandals in its history. There is corruption, and communalism is increasing. There was a gold smuggling scam, and it was alleged that the chief minister's office was used to smuggle gold. For the welfare of the people of the state, it is important that there be a change in government in the state," Anil, son of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister A K Antony, said in an interview given to ANI.

In the latest instance, the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board found that the chief minister’s daughter herself got illegal monthly payments from a private company. Similarly, documents revealing the details of people who accepted money in this manner were unearthed during the raid conducted by the Income Tax Department at the office of the company. Trade union leaders and media houses are among them. One thing is evident. A change in government is needed for the welfare of the people, he charged.

"I’m confident that in the next elections, the people of Kerala will remove this corrupt government and the BJP will come to power. With all the scams coming up in the state, the BJP demands the resignation of the CM," he lashed out.