CMRL payoffs: Politicians across party lines beneficiaries

A payoff scandal is the latest to rock Kerala politics. A confidential document of the Income Tax Department reveals politicians across party lines in Kerala accepted money 'illegally' from state entity Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

The contents of the document submitted to the Interim Settlement Board of the IT Department show a long list of persons have received money from the CMRL.

The list reportedly includes leaders of not only the Congress, CPM, and Muslim League but also those of the CPI and BJP, among others.

The list of money recipients also includes Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, former ministers, local leaders of some political parties, retired and serving IAS and IPS officers.

The IT Department reportedly has all the details of the amounts paid to each of the persons on the list. The documents of the Interim Settlement Board order had revealed the names of only a few of the recipients.

The payees received amounts ranging from a few lakhs to several crores in cash.

The IT Department has taken the stand that making such payments in cash was a violation of the law and that political parties could not claim them as donations.

As a follow-up measure, the department is likely to conduct inquiries with the payees in order to confirm the payments, and if so, to explain how the amounts had been accounted for.