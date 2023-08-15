Don't politicise, says visually impaired professor on Maharaja's College video row

Kochi: Amid the heated debates on a video of the alleged humiliation of a visually impaired teacher inside a classroom at Ernakulam Maharaja's College, the professor who was featured in the video rubbished the allegations over the video. He pointed out that no student tried to trouble him by removing his chair and the chair was changed from its position only to help him as he was leaving the class.



Maharaja's College suspended six students of BA political science including KSU leader Muhammad Fazil for allegedly humiliating the visually impaired professor Dr C U Priyesh over his complaint.

The video with the caption 'attendance matters' was circulated on social media as the act of students ridiculing the visually impaired professor. In the visuals, the students were seen carelessly sitting in the class. But the professor and KSU leader Muhammad Fazil claimed that the incident took place when the professor was about to leave the class.

"I found the video really offending. Only those who know the blindness can understand the problems of visually impaired people. Capturing and sharing the video was a mistake. I wish the students realise their mistake and join the class soon. The issue should be resolved within the campus without affecting the future of the students,” said the professor.

He added that there is no need to politicise the issue as he had no idea about the students involved in the act while lodging the complaint against the video.

“ Muhammad Fasil used to come late to class as he is working as a students' union leader. But he always seeks my permission before entering class. I don't have any issues with Fasil or any other students,” said the teacher.

The KSU leader also asserted that he never insulted the teacher and he was late for the class,

“ When I sought permission to get into the class, the professor told me that the class is over. All students laughed at me and I also smiled. I followed the professor to discuss the project,” he said.

Meanwhile, KSU state president Aloysius Xavier alleged conspiracy against KSU behind the video controversy and declared that they will file a complaint with the police.