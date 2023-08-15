KSEB in acute financial crisis; Kerala moots another electricity tariff hike

Thiruvananthapuram: The power consumers in the state are bracing for yet another hike in electricity charges. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is in an acute financial crisis as it is forced to buy additional power worth Rs 10 crore a day from outside the state due to deficient rain this season.

This is in contrast to the situation in the last two years, when the board made a profit by selling electricity outside. It is certain that this burden will fall on the shoulders of the people through the increase in rates.

A high-level meeting will be chaired by Power Minister K Krishnankutty at 4 pm on Wednesday to discuss the issue. The High Court will consider the case against the hike in rates again on Wednesday. The court has stayed the hike. If the stay is vacated, the Regulatory Commission will issue an order increasing the rates within two to three weeks.

The stay came at a time when the Commission was set to issue an order after completing the hearing to decide the rate for the next four years. Under these conditions, it has been decided to continue the current power tariff until September 30 or until the Regulatory Commission's order comes on the basis of the disposal of the case.

The crisis is caused by a lack of rainfall even after two and a-half months since the onset of the monsoon. In June, electricity worth Rs 7-8 crore was purchased daily. Due to the rains in July, it came down to Rs 5–6 crore.

Representational image: Manorama

When the production of cheaper hydroelectricity decreases, the board is forced to purchase costly power instead. This additional amount is charged as a surcharge by the users. However, it is already charging a surcharge of 19 paise per unit. The Minister has convened the meeting to discuss what is required to be done in this situation.

Reservoir water levels drop to 37% of their total capacity

Presently, the combined average water level of all the reservoirs is only 37 percent. Dams like Idukki, Sabarigiri, Sholayar, Idamalayar, Kundala, and Mattupetty, which can all store water for future needs, have only 36% water on average.

Besides, the cancellation of a long-term project to purchase 465 megawatts of electricity in the name of procedural lapses and instead buying power at higher rates from outside has added to the liability of the board.