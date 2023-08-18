Kerala announces Onam festival allowance for MGNREGS workers

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala state government on Friday announced an Onam festival allowance of Rs 1,000 for workers in the ambit of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme who have completed 100 working days.

The state finance department sanctioned Rs 46 crore for this purpose. Finance minister K N Balagopal said the allowance will be given to 4.6 lakh people.

Based on the national rural job guarantee scheme, the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, devised by the state government, aims to provide a strong, rights-based social safety net for people residing in the urban areas of Kerala.

The scheme would give beneficiaries a fallback job opportunity when other employment alternatives are scarce or inadequate.