Tanur custodial death case: Police to seek re-postmortem

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have come out against the findings of the forensic surgeon who conducted the postmortem of Tirurangadi native Tamir Jiffri who allegedly died while in custody at the Tanur police station recently.

The police said that the surgeon’s report that Tamir had died due to the injuries inflicted on his body was wrong.

The police will ask the government for conducting a re-postmortem by a team of expert doctors as they were suspicious of the contents of the autopsy report prepared in haste even without taking into account the result of the victim’s viscera examination.

The chemical lab report on the narcotic materials found in Tamir’s stomach has not been received. It is the Kozhikode Regional Chemical Laboratory that should furnish the result.

The postmortem report states that two plastic packets were found in Tamir’s stomach. The result of the chemical lab examination is necessary to find out how much quantity of narcotics had entered Tamir’s body.

At the same time, the sub-inspector of police, who has been suspended in connection with the custodial death, revealed the other day that the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) had tortured Tamir.

The Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, has not been able to question members of the DANSAF.

As part of the government’s policy, the investigation should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation if a custodial death occurs. However, the CBI is unlikely to take over the case, say sources.

Jifri was brought dead to a private hospital at Tanur on Tuesday at 4.30 am. A police vehicle ferried him to the hospital; the other persons in custody were informed that Jifri had collapsed at the station.

Eight police officers, including the sub-inspector, were suspended over the death.