Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Fisheries rescue four fishermen stuck in sea

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 21, 2023 08:43 PM IST
The boat named Satlas was stuck in the sea by noon after its engine stopped. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: The Fisheries Department on Monday rescued a boat and saved four fishermen on board. The boat named Satlas was stuck in the sea by noon after its engine stopped. The fishermen were then brought to the shore.

Satlas had left for the sea early morning on Monday from Azhikode and was later stranded in the sea on the northwest side of the estuary, about five nautical miles from the shore.

At around 2.30 pm, Azhikode fisheries station received the message that the boat was stuck in the sea. The rescue operation was carried out on the instructions of the assistant director of fisheries, MF Paul and Marine enforcement officers, VM Shaibu and VN Prashanth Kumar. The boat belonged to a man named Satlas from Thiruvananthapuram.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.