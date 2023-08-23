Vatakara: K K Rema, MLA, has posted a video footage on social media showing two convicts in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case, travelling in a train without handcuffs.

The video was apparently shot when convicts M C Anoop and Kodi Suni were being taken from the Viyyur Central Jail to Kannur.

Rema, who was the wife of Chandrasekharan, posted the video on social media. CPM dissident T P Chandrasekharan was murdered in 2012 soon after he launched his own outfit.

Commenting on the issue, Rema said the Kannoth police in Kannur district had registered a case against Anoop the other day. She asked whether the FIR was registered for committing a crime while the convict was on parole and how he could travel so freely despite an FIR having been slapped against him.

Rema charged that the State Government had given a free rein to hardcore criminals, allowing them to come out on parole and commit more crimes.