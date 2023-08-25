Achu Oommen responds to cyberbullies targetting her profession as content creator

Kottayam: As her brother Chandy Oommen is running to secure their father's constituency in the Puthuppally bypoll, Achu Oommen has been subject to cyberbullying over her profession as a content creator.

On Thursday, she took to social media to explain the nature of her profession and said it was “disheartening to witness the continuation of the same hurtful tactics that were once directed at my late father”. She is the daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, whose death has necessitated the bypoll that falls on September 5.

'Achu Oommen' has been trending on social media for the past few days with several users, especially on Facebook, sharing screenshots of her Instagram posts featuring luxury brands and exotic destinations. Comments alleging her of leading an affluent lifestyle can be found on various social media handles.

In response, Achu has said that “since December 2021, my chosen profession has been content creator, focusing on fashion, travel, family and lifestyle”. “Throughout this journey, with my own efforts in promoting and sharing my content, I have gained numerous brand collaborations, enabling me to flourish within my profession.”

She says her work wasn't any different from “other content creators” as it “involves showcasing outfits, exploring new destinations, and sharing experiences”. “However, it has come to my attention that some cyberbullies are exploiting my work maliciously. I have never used my father's name for my own benefit or gain in this profession and I have always been transparent with everything I have done.”

“Today my profession is being used against me, with false narratives crafted to tarnish my reputation. Hence, I want to emphasize that I have never engaged in any wrongdoing. The images and content you are misusing were created within the scope of my profession and reflect a genuine part of who I am, which is fully supported by my family. I stand by my work and the integrity with which I approach it,” Achu Oommen posted on her social media handles.