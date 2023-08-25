Delay in paying fees: TVM school principal makes Class 7 student sit on floor to write exam

Thiruvananthapuram: The principal of a school in Vellayambalam made a Class 7 boy write his term examination sitting on the floor, the youngster's family alleged on Friday. Allegedly, the boy was asked to sit on the floor for not remitting monthly fees.

The family said the boy suffered harassment by the principal and the school management agreed with the allegation. The management admitted that the principal was wrong in making the boy sit on the floor for the delay in paying tuition fees.

According to the boy's family, the principal, who walked into the examination hall during the test, asked those students who had yet to remit the fees to stand up.

"When sir (principal) told me I didn't remit the fees, I requested him to ask my father. But he was not ready to listen to me. He asked me to come out and sit on the floor," the boy told a news channel.

As he felt insulted in front of his friends, the student was reluctant to go to school the following day to take the test.

'We will solve the issue'

The boy's father alleged that he was also humiliated by the principal when he called him to enquire about the harassment incident."When I called him over the phone, the principal mocked me and told me that my son was made to sit on a good floor," he said.

Meanwhile, the school management admitted that the incident was a mistake on the part of the principal.

"It was a mistake on the part of the principal. We will talk to the student's father personally and try to solve the issue," Prasad, the administrator of the school, said.

He also indicated taking action against the principal for harassing the student.

However, the student's father said he was not ready for any settlement and would transfer the boy to another school. He also said no other child should go through similar harassment anymore.

The principal was unavailable for comment regarding the issue.

(With PTI inputs)