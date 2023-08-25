Malayalam
Kerala govt's Onam surprise: CM starts distributing Rs 1000 to ST senior citizens

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 25, 2023 11:18 PM IST Updated: August 26, 2023 12:16 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government here on Friday started distributing Rs 1000 to senior citizens belonging Scheduled Tribe community as an Onam gift. Over 55,000 elderly people will be benefited from this in this festival season.

As the harvest festival is just days away, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the distribution of the gift at his office by personally handing over the amount to three tribal people from two hamlets in nearby Vithura.

A total of 55,781 people belonging to the age group of 60 years and above of the Scheduled Tribes community will be getting Rs 1,000 each as Onam gift, a CMO statement said.

Kerala will celebrate Onam on August 29.

