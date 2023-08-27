2.7kg gold worth Rs 1.5 crore seized from two at Nedumbassery Airport

The Cochin Customs on Sunday seized 2.7 kilogram gold worth over Rs 1.5 crore from two airline passengers at the Nedumbassery Airport on Sunday.

In the first case, the Customs seized 1,706 grams of gold in paste form from Kollam native Anandavally Vijayakumar, who had arrived from Kuwait.

The gold was concealed in four capsules hidden inside her rectum.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode native Safeer, also arriving from Kuwait, was arrested for attempting to smuggle 1,089 gram gold concealed in capsules and hidden in the rectum.