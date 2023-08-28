Malayalam
Robbery case accused stabs cop in Idukki

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 28, 2023 10:03 AM IST Updated: August 28, 2023 10:16 AM IST
The accused unleashed violence when the police tried to nab them. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: A policeman suffered severe injuries after three accused in a robbery case stabbed him at Chinnakanal here on Monday. The accused unleashed violence when the police officials from Kayamkulam tried to nab them.

Deepak, a civil police officer at Kayamkulam police station sustained injuries on his neck, forehead and back.

Police took four people including the three named as accused in a robbery case in connection with the case. Sources close to the hospital confirmed that the cop had undergone surgery and shifted from ICU. He is out of danger, say reports.

The four-member gang stabbed Deepak while trying to escape from police. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

The incident took place around 2 am on Monday near Pappathichola in Chinnakanal. 

Along with Deepak, two other cops Shajahan and Elias were also injured after the accused tried to escape after attacking them.

The accused have been identified as Kayamkulam natives Shameer Babu, Firoz, Muhammad and Muneer. It is learnt that the accused also suffered minor injuries in the mayhem.

