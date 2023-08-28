Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Vaccinated stray dogs to sport green paint on necks

S V Rajesh
Published: August 28, 2023 11:45 AM IST Updated: August 28, 2023 12:25 PM IST
Stray Dogs
There is a 10% rise in the population of stray dogs in the state, according to the Central Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The stray dogs being vaccinated against rabies will now sport green tags on their necks, instead of the black marking used so far, for easy identification.

The decision to spray-paint with green colour was taken after it was pointed out that the black canines in the state are far higher in number, and that the same has rendered their identification a difficult task.

The green-colour marking will also last at least a month, according to the assessment of the authorities.

RELATED ARTICLES

The change in colour was suggested by the animal welfare organisation ‘Mission Rabies’ ahead of a comprehensive ‘Rabies Control Programme’ to be implemented in the state from September 1 to 30. Both street and pet dogs will be administered with the anti-rabies vaccination. 

The vaccines have already been distributed to all districts.

The local bodies will meet the expense of spray painting. The Animal Husbandry Department will extend the services of Live Stock Inspectors for vaccinating the dogs during the special drive to be held with the technical cooperation of ‘Mission Rabies’.

Meanwhile, Kudumbashree has submitted a list of 1450 dog catchers to the Animal Husbandry Department for approval. There is no change in the rewards to them this time as well and they will be paid Rs 300 per dog. 

10% rise in stray population

There is a 10% rise in the population of stray dogs in the state, according to the Central Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department. Kerala has 2.9 lakh stray dogs and 8.3 lakh pet dogs, according to livestock figures presented by the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying in the parliament last year. 

The Anti-Rabies Vaccination drive held in September last year didn’t yield the desired results. Only 37,000 stray dogs could be vaccinated then, though 5.1 lakh of the total 8.1 lakh pet dogs were administered with the anti-rabies vaccine.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.