Massive drug haul at Kozhikode airport: DRI seize narcotics worth Rs 44 crore

Kozhikode: In a major drug haul, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths on Tuesday seized narcotics, including cocaine and heroin, worth Rs 44 crore from a passenger at the Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode.

The Calicut Regional Unit, under the Cochin Zonal Unit of the DRI, seized 3.5 kg of cocaine and 1.3 kg of heroin from Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

DRI officials successfully intercepted the passenger who had arrived from Nairobi in Kenya through Sharjah on an Air Arabia Flight and seized 4.8 kg of drugs.

The passenger had ingeniously concealed the contraband inside the items like shoes, hand purses, handbags, picture boards and file folders in his checked-in baggage, said officials.

The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is in progress, the DRI officials added.

