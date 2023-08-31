Navya Nair accepted gifts from IRS officer arrested for money laundering, says ED

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found that Malayalam actor Navya Nair received jewelry from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sachin Sawant, who was arrested in a money laundering case.

In her statement to the economic intelligence agency, however, Navya Nair said that she accepted gifts from him as a friend. She added that she did not engage in any other transactions with the officer.

According to the chargesheet filed by the ED, Sachin visited Navya in Kochi.

Sachin Sawant, the former additional commissioner of customs in Lucknow, was arrested by the ED in June in connection with a money laundering case. The action was taken after it was found that Sachin Sawant had amassed assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income during his term as the deputy director of Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai. Benami properties and firms in which he held shares were also uncovered during the probe. The ED also alleged that there are bank deposits worth Rs 1.25 crore in his name, which do not show the exact source.

The agency found out about his friendship with Navya Nair during an investigation into his WhatsApp chats.

Navya Nair's family said they knew Sachin Sawant as residents of the same residential society. Navya facilitated his visit to the Guruvayur temple several times. Sachin had presented gifts to Navya's son on his birthday. However, no gifts were given to Navya. The family said they have conveyed all the information to ED.





