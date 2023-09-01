Toll fees go up in Paliyekkara from today

Thrissur: The Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited (GIPL) has increased the toll fees at Paliyekkara toll plaza on the Mannuthy-Edappally stretch of National Highway 544 for the seventh time when a protest is brewing against toll collection. The revised rate has come into force from September 1, Friday.



For multiple trips, the new rates vary from Rs 5 to Rs 10 for all vehicles. Multi-axle vehicles, bus and truck has to pay Rs 5 extra as toll fee.

New rates at a glance

Car/van/ jeep – Rs 90 (single journey) – Rs 140 (multiple journey)

Light Commercial Vehicles- Rs 160 (single journey) – Rs 240 (multiple journey)

Bus/truck – Rs 320 (single journey) – Rs 480 (multiple journey)

Multi-axle vehicles – Rs 515 (single journey) – Rs 775 (multiple journey)

But there is no change in the fare for passengers using monthly passes.

GIPL which started toll collection at Paliyekkara early in 2012 has been increasing the fees since 2015. It is alleged that toll collection without solving the drawbacks of road construction is an injustice towards the passengers.

The toll is being collected as a section of the highway has been developed on a built-operate-transfer basis by the National Highways Authority of India. The concessionaire, Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited, has permission to collect toll till 2028.