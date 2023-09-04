Nandakumar to be questioned after Puthuppally bypoll for cyberbullying Achu Oommen

Kottayam: Former State Secretariat officer Nandakumar Kolathappilly will be questioned by the police on Wednesday in the cyberbullying case filed by Achu Oommen, daughter of late Congress leader and two-time chief minister Oommen Chandy.

The Poojappura police issued a notice to the former additional secretary a week after registering the case. The police have faced a lot of flak from UDF leaders and the public for delaying the questioning until after the Puthuppally bypoll.

Nandakumar had apologized for cyberbullying Achu Oommen in connection with the Puthuppally by-election after she lodged a complaint against him. The complaint was filed with the Poojappura Police in Thiruvananthapuram. Besides, she has also filed complaints with the Kerala Women's Commission and the Election Commission.

Achu Oommen had pointed out that her father was the chief minister of the state twice, and no allegation has been leveled against her so far, stating that she had earned even a single rupee by misusing power.

"Those who hunted her father during his life are hunting his children after his death. The cyberattacks are meant to divert attention from corruption," she lashed out.

Achu had taken to social media the other day claiming she was being subjected to cyber attacks from several people on social media over her profession as a luxury content creator.

Achu's brother, Chandy Oommen, is contesting in the bypoll at Puthuppally necessitated by the death of their father, who was a two-time chief minister of Kerala. The bypoll is on September 5.