Remote Pathanamthitta village records season’s highest rainfall; high-range on its toes

Pathanamthitta: After a long gap, the Sabarimala forests in Pathanamthitta district appear to have been caught in yet another devastating phase of monsoon with the region on Monday clocking the state’s highest rainfall since the onset of the monsoon this year.

As per official estimates, the Karippanthodu belt in Aruvappulam, a remote village on the forest fringes of Konni, received a whopping 282 millimeter rains in the 12 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Monday. Till now, the highest rainfall of the season was recorded from Vellarikkund in Kasaragod, which received 240.5 mm on July 6.

“The rainfall in Karippanthodu is probably the biggest single spell to be reported in Kerala this monsoon,” observed Dr Abhilash S, Associate Professor, Department of Atmospheric Sciences, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

All villages on the high ranges here have been on their toes following the intense showers that lashed the region. The weather agencies have also forecast more heavy rain spells in the region in the coming days.

The volume of rainfall recorded in other locations are; Manneera 230 mm, Moozhiyar 179.2 mm, Neeramakkulam 162 mm, Thavalapara 157 mm, Cherukulanji 148 mm, Kummannur 141.17 mm, Mullumala 132mm, Padam 129 mm and Kakki 124 mm, according to the figures given by the Disaster Management Authority.

Rivers swell

The water level in all major rivers across the region recorded a steady rise. The torrential rains also ensured copious inflow to the dams in the Pathanamthitta district with the Maniyar and Moozhiyar barrages already touching the red mark and opening their shutters to regulate the inflow of water.

The water level in the Kakki-Anathodu reservoirs, which form part of the Sabarigiri Hydro-electric power project, rose from 956.86 feet to 958. 26 ft in the overnight rains.

The water level in the Pampa reservoir too recorded a slight increase throughout the day to touch 966 ft.

Minor landslips too

There were also reports of minor landslips and flash floods from the Gurunadanmannu village and along the high route leading to Gavi.

The Mundanpara stream in Gurunadanmannu reported a flash flood on Sunday evening, which also caused traffic disruptions in the region. The Veluthodu, Kakki, and Moozhiyar regions also reported extreme showers throughout the day.

A landslide near Anathodu along the Gavi route disrupted traffic on Sunday morning, which was restored only a couple of hours later. In view of the heavy rains, the authorities have imposed a ban on tourist traffic to the forest settlement.

The heavy overnight rains have forced the Pathanamthitta district collector to declare a holiday for all educational institutions in the Konni Taluk.