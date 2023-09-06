Kalady man hacked on dispute over margin of victory in Puthuppally bypoll

Kochi: A lorry driver was hacked in Kalady near Angamaly following an argument over the margin of victory in the Puthuppally byelection on Wednesday.

Kunnekkadan Johnson from Pothiyakkara, Kalady, was hacked by CPM Pothiakkara branch secretary Kunnekadan Devasi.

Police have taken Devasi into police custody. Johnson suffered a head injury and was admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly.

Johnson said that the attack was carried out by a three-member group who arrived on a bike. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.