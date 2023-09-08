EP Jayarajan slams BJP, hints at unholy nexus between saffron party and UDF

Kannur: LDF convener E P Jayarajan has accused the BJP of backing the UDF in the Puthuppally bypoll which Chandy Oommen won with a margin of 37,719 votes.

Jayarajan questioned the steep fall in BJP's vote share and claimed that there is no sabotage in LDF's vote share.



Earlier, CPM state secretary M V Govindan and LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas levelled a similar allegation against the BJP.



“There is no doubt about UDF's victory. But the question is how did BJP lost its votes in the constituency. The saffron party's vote share has declined compared to the last election. LDF has secured our followers' votes,” said Jayarajan.

LDF's Jaick C Thomas tasted defeat for the third time in Puthuppally. He only garnered 42,425 votes.



Meanwhile, CPM state secretary M V Govindan will meet the media later in the day to explain the poll debacle.