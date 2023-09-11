Security scare at Cheruthoni dam: Accused underwent treatment for delusion, now abroad, say police

Idukki: The youth, who created a security scare in Cheruthoni dam by placing locks on the tower bolts and its cables, had earlier sought treatment for mental issues, investigating officers said on Monday.

Idukki Circle Inspector Satheeshkumar S, who is leading the investigation team, said that close relatives of the accused youth from Ottapalam have given a statement that he had earlier undergone treatment for delusional disorder.

“We suspect that the liquid he spilled on the ropes was sanitizer. The youth, who was working in a Gulf country, has gone back after vacation. Now, we are looking into the possibility of anyone misusing the youth to commit such acts,” CI told Onmanorama.

The police are also looking at how the youth managed to take as many as 11 small locks inside the dam despite checks with metal detectors. The cops from Idukki AR camp and Idukki police station are placed on duty to check visitors at the dam. Visitors are allowed during vacation time and on Saturdays and Sundays.

KSEB to raise shutters for inspection

KSEB officials will be soon inspecting the shutters of Cheruthoni dam by raising them in view of the security lapse. Though KSEB is yet to make an official confirmation, police sources said that the engineers of the board would soon embark on such an inspection.

As the reservoir of the dam is filled up to only 31 per cent in spite of heavy rains recently in Idukki, water will not flow out of the dam even if the shutters are raised for a check.

Intelligent Bureau officials have taken note of the incident as water from Idukki dam, where the largest power generation project in the state is situated, is released by raising shutters of Cheruthoni dam.

The security breach occurred on July 22 at 3.15 pm going by the CCTV visuals. The matter came to the notice of the workers on September 4 during the routine maintenance work held at the dam.