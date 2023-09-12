Malayalam
Four nabbed with 120 kg Sambar deer meat in Idukki

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2023 09:58 AM IST
Sambar deer hunt
The arrested persons, meat, gun, and ammunition seized from them. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: Foresters of Erumeli Range have arrested and remanded a four-member hunting gang, who shot dead a Sambar deer, during their late-night patrolling on Sunday.

The illegal hunters were intercepted at Manju Mala area near Popson estate in Peerumedu of Erumeli range at around 11 pm.  The dead deer was inside the jeep at the time of arrest. 

Erumeli Range officer B R Jayan said that a licensed double barrel gun, ammunition, the 120 kg meat of the sambar deer, and the jeep used by the gang were taken into custody and the forest officials were acting on the basis of a tip-off.

The arrested persons include Adichilamakkal natives Jinse Jose (36), Joseph Antony (59), Peruvanthanam native Tomy Mathew (44) and Pambanar native Thomanparambil Shibu K (41). Jinse Jose owns the gun. They have been slapped with sections of The Wildlife (Protection) Act. The accused were presented before the Peerumedu Magistrate on Monday night and have been sent to judicial custody.

Gun and ammunition
Gun and ammunition seized from hunters. Photo: Special arrangment

According to the range officer, the gang confessed to hunting down another Sambar deer 20 days ago in the region. Sambar deer is included in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Act and is one of the most protected animals. 

"The accused have stated that they have been selling wild meat to as many as 25 persons in Kanjirappally, Mundakkayam, Ponkkunam, and Nallathanni. The buyers of the wild meat will also be prosecuted,” he added. He also said that the arrested gang members are associated with a big network of hunters and investigations would be held in that direction.

