CPI opposes LDF govt's plan for largest animal safari park in Kannur

Kannur: The Communist Party of India (CPI), the second biggest ally in the ruling LDF combine, has raised a strong protest against the Kerala government’s ambitious plan to set up the state’s largest zoo and botanical park at Nadukani in Kannur district.

Citing adverse environmental impact, CPI and its trade union wing AITUC have demanded the government withdraw the proposal.

They have threatened to strengthen the agitation in the coming days should the Government go forward with the project.

As per the proposal, the zoo and botanical garden, along with an animal safari park, would be constructed on a 300-acre land owned by the Plantation Corporation at Nadukani near Thalipparamba.

CPI Nadukani branch committee had first raised its voice against the multi-crore project claiming that the tourism project would cause severe environmental damage in the region.

They raised the pitch after the recent visit of CPM state secretary and Thaliparamba MLA M V Govindan and State Museum Director Abu Sivadasan to check the feasibility of the land.

After the visit, Govindan said the land was suitable for the project and the agricultural department would be asked to hand over the property for the scheme.

The resolution passed by the CPI branch committee last week observed that the proposed site has much environmental importance and that the project would definitely damage the biodiversity of the area. The party also urged the government to back out of the project.

AITUC state-vice president and Peermade MLA Vazhoor Soman also registered his strong protest and demanded the government to withdraw the scheme at a public meeting on Tuesday. The MLA was inaugurating a protest organised by the trade union at the Thalipparamba taluk office.

The AITUC district committee also opposed the project. The meeting of district office bearers also demanded the cancellation of the project. Apart from the ecological impact, AITUC said around 30 workers would lose their jobs at the Plantation Corporation.

CPI district assistant secretary K T Jose, who is also the district secretary of AITUC, was quick to point out that they were not against the project. “We demand that the government should find another location for the park. The Plantation area, which is rich in biodiversity, should be avoided," he said.

"It is also a prime agricultural location," he said. "They grow various crops like cashews, cinnamon, and passion fruit. There are over 3,000 cinnamon trees in the estate,” he added.

He said CPI would raise the issue before the agricultural minister. "We will draft a future plan of action if the government does not take appropriate steps on the issue,” he added.

They are hopeful of a quick resolution as a CPI member is the state agriculture minister.

Responding to CPI’s protest, an official from Govindan's MLA office said the project would be developed only after addressing the people's concerns.

Sources said that the agriculture department has already given its green light.

The second round of discussions will be held soon. A more concrete decision on the zoo is expected to be taken at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A person privy to the earlier round of discussion said the government plans to execute the project without hurting the environment. "More trees will be planted to protect the biodiversity of the land. The project mainly proposes to offer safari facilities to tourists to see wild animals. The Plantation Corp too has also chosen the land for tourism as it is not affected by waterlogging," the person said.

Despite the protests, the government is looking to go ahead with the project, sources said.