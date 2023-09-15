Alencier's remark a reflection of male chauvinism: Minister R Bindu

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Friday termed Malayalam actor Alencier Ley Lopez's controversial remark at the state film award distribution as unfortunate. The Minister said that Alencier's response was a reflection of male chauvinism and that he should have never made such a comment at such an event.

"The reaction was unfortunate. It should not have been made on such a platform. It is a reflection of the male chauvinism inherent in such minds. It should have been avoided. Only constant awareness programmes can change such mentality," said Minister Bindu.

Culture Minister Saji Cheiyan also condemned the actor's sexist remarks.

"The actor's sub-standard, sexist remarks are unfortunate. Cultural Kerala must reject it," the minister said.

Receiving the Kerala government's special jury award for his acting in Malayalam movie 'Appan,' actor Alencier on Thursday said he should not be "tempted" by giving a sculpture of a female.

"Don't tempt (us) with this female sculpture", Alencier said after receiving the award from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the state film award ceremony held here.

In a controversial remark, Alencier further said that it was an insult to receive a female sculpture at a venue where a strong male Chief Minister sits. He said he will stop acting on the day of receiving a male sculpture along with the award.

"The award carried a lot of weight. Received Special Jury Award. Don't insult me and Kunchacko Boban by giving Rs 25,000. Please increase the amount", he added.

Acting performances showcased by Kunchacko Boban and Alencier Ley Lopez in the movies 'Nna, Thaan Case Kodu' and 'Appan' respectively had earned them the Jury's Special Mention. Superstar Mammootty bagged the Best Actor title while young artist Vincy Aloshious was named Best Actress in the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards announced in July.