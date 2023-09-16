Man arrested for sexual assault of minor girl in Wayanad

Wayanad: A middle aged man has been arrested by the police for alleged sexual assault of a minor girl at Kenichira police station limits on Saturday, police said.

The accused is identified as Thulasirajan (50) from Vadanakavala, Pulppalli. A police team headed by Kenichira Sub Inspector Ummer TK arrested the accused.

Thulasirajan was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Sulthan Bathery and has been remanded to judicial custody for fourteen days.

DySP Santhosh PK, Special Mobile Squad (SMS), Mananthavadi is in charge of the investigation.

The SMS wing is designated to investigate cases registered under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.