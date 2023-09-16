Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Man arrested for sexual assault of minor girl in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2023 10:57 PM IST
Thulasirajan was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Sulthan Bathery and has been remanded to judicial custody for fourteen days. Photo: IANS
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: A middle aged man has been arrested by the police for alleged sexual assault of a minor girl at Kenichira police station limits on Saturday, police said.

The accused is identified as Thulasirajan (50) from Vadanakavala, Pulppalli. A police team headed by Kenichira Sub Inspector Ummer TK arrested the accused.

Thulasirajan was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Sulthan Bathery and has been remanded to judicial custody for fourteen days.

RELATED ARTICLES

DySP Santhosh PK, Special Mobile Squad (SMS), Mananthavadi is in charge of the investigation.

The SMS wing is designated to investigate cases registered under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.