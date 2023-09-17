'PSC job' fraud: One surrenders, search on for prime accused

Thiruvananthapuram: One of the main accused persons in the case wherein money was swindled from job aspirants by forging letters in the name of the Public Service Commission (PSC) and promising jobs has been detained.

The person who surrendered to the police was Rasmi of Amballoor in Thrissur. Money was collected from job aspirants under the leadership of Rasmi. A search is on for the prime accused, R. Rajalakshmi of Adoor. The police had issued a lookout notice for Rajalakshmi and Rasmi.

The investigating team under City Police Commissioner C. Nagaraju found that Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh had been swindled from candidates by promising them jobs that included posts that did not even exist in the Vigilance, Income Tax, and GST departments. The accused, who gained the confidence of the job aspirants through interactions via WhatsApp group, received the money through online transactions. There were 84 people in the WhatsApp group that was formed for the candidates by the gang of fraudsters. Of these, only 15 persons have complained to the police about having lost money.

Although the investigating officers also contacted the rest of them on the phone, many were unwilling to admit that they had lost money, fearing ignominy. As soon as they learned of the fraud, they left the WhatsApp group.