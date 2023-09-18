Malayalam
Gujarat native found dead on Chennai-Mangalore passenger train in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 18, 2023 02:40 PM IST Updated: September 18, 2023 02:52 PM IST
Kannur: A passenger was found dead on the Chennai-Mangalore Central Mail on Monday morning. The deceased was identified as Sayyid Arif, 66, a native of Sulasidar in Gujarat.

He carried a passenger ticket for travelling from Chennai to Kasaragod. 

According to police, a co-passenger found him lying on his seat when the train reached the Kannur station at around 9 am.

On being intimated about the incident, the police shifted his body to the Kannur District Hospital. The train continued the trip after the body was removed from the train.

The police have registered a case for unnatural death. 

