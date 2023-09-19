AC Moideen to skip ED interrogation today

Kochi: Former minister in the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala A C Moideen will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday.

Moideen informed the agency that he cannot appear for questioning as he needs to attend the orientation for MLAs.

According to sources, he has been advised by his lawyers to seek anticipatory bail as they assume that he may be arrested by the ED after the questioning.

He had appeared for the first stage of questioning earlier. The ED had asked him to produce documents of investments and the agency had frozen some of them.

It is learned that his response to the questions about one of the investments was not satisfactory.