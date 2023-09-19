Thrissur police nab 8 Kottayam natives behind OET question paper leak

Thrissur: The Thrissur City Police have busted a gang allegedly responsible for leaking question papers of the Occupational English Test (OET), which is necessary to acquire jobs in the medical field abroad.

“A search was launched for the accused based on a complaint filed by the relatives of the owner of Arabia Training Institute Ganesh J Kumar after he and his driver Libin went missing. The accused kidnapped the duo and held them captive in a resort in Wadakkanchery.

“On a detailed investigation, we found that the group collected Rs 25 lakh from Kumar by offering the question papers of OET. The group had actually demanded Rs 3 crore for the same. They kidnapped Kumar and Libin on September 16 to collect the balance amount,” said a police officer who was part of the operation.

From Wadakkanchery, the group took the duo to a hotel in Angamaly and contacted Kumar's family demanding a ransom. That is when they filed a complaint.

“We understand there is a huge racket that leaks OET question papers in central Kerala. Job seekers pay agents to get their hands on the question papers. We have launched a detailed investigation into the matter,” the officer added.

All accused are residents of Pampady in Kottayam district. They are Palakkathadathil Mobin (33), Panoor Veettil Sunilkumar (46), Paramattam Veettil Ajesh P (38), Varavukalayil Vinod (41), Muthelikkal Veettil Reneesh Mohan (36), Sreeragam Veettil Gokula (32), Plakkuzhiyil Veettil Amal Mathew (26), and Chithrabhavan Veettil Ajayakumar aka Kannan (33).

All eight have been remanded and three vehicles used for kidnapping and transporting Kumar and Libin have also been seized.