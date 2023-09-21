Missing mother and 5 children found in Guruvayur

Wayanad: The mother and five children who were missing since Monday from the district were traced to Padinjarenada at Guruvayur in Thrissur on Thursday evening.



A police team from Wayanad was on the lookout for Vimija and her five children Vaishnav, Vaishakh, Abijith, Sneha and Sreelakshmi, who had left their residence in Koodothummal to visit her home near Chelari, Kozhikode on Monday. Koodothummal area falls under the Kambalakkad police station limits.

The police team in Shornur, who were tracking Vimija and children based on her mobile tower location, has started for Guruvayoor after receiving information from the Guruvayoor control room, according to Kambalakkad police.

A missing persons' complaint was filed at the Kambalakkad police station on Wednesday when relatives realised that Vimija and the kids did not reach her home or visit any of their acquaintances since Monday.

Vimija was living with her five children in a makeshift shed near a relative's home for the past few months. Her husband Babu, a fisherman from Feroke, was away in Kannur. Their relationship had run into troubled waters. Vimija was trying to rent out a house at Koodothummal where she was living along with children.

The police team had summoned her husband Babu on Wednesday and started a search operation from Thursday morning as they had failed to track them. Tracking the mobile phone signals, police confirmed that Vimija had visited the house of a relative at Chelari before leaving for Shornur.

An official in the team had told Onmanorama that the Railway Protection Forces (RPF) personnel at Kozhikode railway station had spotted the mother and children on Thursday when they were travelling to Shornur.

The cyber police wing had lost the signals from her mobile phone, which was switched off since. The police had alerted all police stations and RPF personnel, and a search was on for the mother and children at all railway stations and trains. One team was stationed at Kozhikode railway station searching all the trains passing through the station. An alert was also given to Kannur as there were reports that the mother and children were found there.