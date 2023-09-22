Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

JD(S) Kerala unit goes against tide, refuses to join NDA

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 22, 2023 07:14 PM IST Updated: September 22, 2023 07:42 PM IST
JD(S) state president Mathew T Thomas. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Triggering a rift in Janata Dal (Secular), the Kerala unit of the party has refused to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and has decided to go against the national leadership's decision to ally with the saffron party in the 2024 general elections.

JD (S) Kerala president Mathew T Thomas announced the state committee's stance nearly an hour after BJP officially confirmed its alliance with Karnataka-based party.

The state president expressed his opposition against the national leadership's decision and asserted that the Kerala unit will not join NDA in the Lok Sabha elections. 

RELATED ARTICLES

He stated that the party will discuss the matter in the state committee meeting on October 7.

In Kerala, JD(S) is a major ally of the Left Democratic Front. Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty represents the party in the state cabinet.

BJP national president J P Nadda officially announced the party's alliance with JD(S) through the social media platform X after a meeting with party leader H D Kumaraswamy.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda in Delhi on Friday and declared his party's support for NDA.

Headed by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, the JD(S) has long been a strong third player in the southern state where the Congress and the BJP have been the two main parties. The regional party came third in the recent assembly polls in the state, where the Congress scored a big win.

The BJP, which heads the NDA, believes an alliance with the JD(S) will ensure its domination in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the regional party enjoys considerable influence in south Karnataka where the saffron party has traditionally been weak. 

(With PTI inputs)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.