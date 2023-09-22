Landslide hits Palakkad's Palakkayam, no casualties reported

Palakkad: A landslide has been reported from Moonnamthodu, a remote village situated at the top of Kanjirappuzha dam in Palakkad district. According to reports, the landslide hit the area around 6 pm on Friday.

Shops and houses at Palakkayam town were submerged following the landslide. It is suspected that the people are stranded in the villages nearby though there is no untoward incident reported yet. The fire brigade and police have already reached the spot.

Meanwhile, the Palakkad district collector informed the villagers to be cautious to avoid accidents. The district collector also warned people not to venture into the river if the water level in Kanjirapuzha dam goes up.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Palakkad and six more districts on Friday.

Kanjirapuzha Dam shutters raised to 70 cm

As heavy rain continues to batter the area, all three shutters of the Kanjirappuzha dam have been raised by 70 cm. Dam authorities said the water level in the dam is rising rapidly. The current water level at the dam at 7.40 pm is 97.05 metres while the maximum dam capacity is 97.5 metres.

“We are controlling the inflow-outflow ratio by closely watching the water level frequently,” said a dam official.