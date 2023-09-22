IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala today; yellow alert in Malappuram, Kannur

The India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rainfall in the next 5 days in Kerala in view of a low-pressure area located over southeast Jharkhand.

The Met department also said Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places today (September 22).

A yellow alert has been sounded for two districts Malappuram and Kannur. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has issued a high tide warning for the Kerala coast on Friday. As per the alert, there are chances for high tidal waves from 0.4 to 1.5 metres till 5.30 pm on Friday.