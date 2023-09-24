CPM neither justify nor try to hide wrongdoings in Karuvannur bank: MV Govindan

Thrissur: The CPM will neither justify nor try to hide the wrongdoings that happened in the Karuvannur cooperative bank, said the state secretary MV Govindan. He was inaugurating a party event organised in connection with Azhikodan Raghavan’s 51st anniversary of martyrdom on Saturday evening.



“The party will not tolerate the corruption in Karuvannur Cooperative Bank in any way. At the same time, the party will strongly defend any attempt of the central government to destroy the party by using the Enforcement Directorate,” Govindan said.

Mentioning former minister and MLA AC Moideen and former MP PK Biju who were present at the function, Govindan said that both the BJP and the Congress are trying hard to malign the image of these senior CPM leaders. He declared that the party would never tolerate such moves.

Govindan also said that the Central government’s latest bill that seeks to reserve one-third of the total number of seats in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women is nothing but a tool to win the next general election.

M V Govindan addresses Azhikoan remembrance meet in Thrissur. Photo: special arrangement

“The bill is just a gimmickry aimed at women’s vote share. BJP also does not genuinely intend to implement uniform civil code; their only aim is to divide the people,” he alleged.