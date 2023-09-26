G Ramesh Babu, a 74-year-old resident of Palakkad, and his sister G Raji, who is aged 67, are a huge inspiration for people needing a kidney transplant and donors.

Ramesh, who had a kidney transplant 36 years ago, and Raji, who was the donor, are still leading healthy and normal lives. The siblings also instil confidence in kidney patients and allay their fears about the transplantation procedure.

Currently leading his retirement life, Ramesh still clearly remembers the day the doctor suggested a kidney transplant for him. “Incidentally, that was the first time I heard about the procedure,” he says.

Nephrologist Dr Muthu Sethupathy and surgeon Dr T J Paul told Ramesh that a kidney from a sibling would be ideal and Raji expressed her willingness to donate. Raji’s husband Ravindran also fully supported her decision. When the transplant took place at a hospital in Chennai in 1987, Ramesh was 37 and Raji was 31.

Even 36 years and eight months after the surgery, Ramesh is fully fit and goes for a daily walk. He has no health issues as he is taking regular medicines. There are no diet restrictions either. Raji also does not suffer from any health problems.

Ramesh had worked with the KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) and retired as an accounts officer. He now resides at his house, ‘Thiruvathira’ at AKG Nagar Housing Colony, Andimadam, in Olavakkode. His wife is the late V. Padma. Ramesh has a daughter, Roshni, who lives in the US with her husband.