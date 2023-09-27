Will publicise govt's success stories through Nava Kerala programme: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is on a path to eradicate extreme poverty in the state by November 2025, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

“Kerala will eradicate extreme poverty by 93% in 2024 and completely in November 2025,” he said while detailing the development plans of the state government at a press conference on Wednesday.

Extreme poverty is defined by the international community as living below $1.90 a day (Rs 158 per day), as measured in 2011 international prices. Around 64,000 families in Kerala have been identified as extremely poor.

Referring to the LDF government's state-wide publicity tour Nava Kerala Sadas, he said that regional summits will be organised to publicise the state's initiatives amongst the people.

“Regional meets will be organised in Ernakulam and Kozhikode on October 3 and October 5 to evaluate various initiatives. A review meeting will discuss 260 subjects from 14 districts including poverty eradication and National Highway development. 241 subjects will be sorted at the district-level. Initiatives with little progress will also be discussed,” Vijayan said.

He also assured that efforts will be taken to ensure that the dredging at Muthalapozhi harbour will be fast-tracked. Several fishermen had lost their lives in the area due to the accumulation of sand under water.

The chief minister added that land acquisition will be sped up for Life Mission projects.

Nava Kerala Sadas

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet members have announced their plan to tour all Assembly constituencies in the state from November 18 to December 24 in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha and local body elections.

The tour, titled ‘Mandalam Sadas’ (Assembly get-togethers), aims to make people aware about the state government’s achievements.

Under the programme, the Chief Minister and ministers will visit four to five Assembly constituencies every day, with local legislators organising each meeting. The Chief Minister and ministers would also interact with noted persons in the constituencies. However, the authorities have not revealed whether people's petitions would be accepted.

The programme will begin at Manjeswaram on November 18.

According to the official note on the programme, apart from enlightening the public on the progress of the government’s initiative to create a ‘New Kerala’ (Nava Keralam), the meetings are intended to learn the response of the society.