Kodiyeri's wife establishes his memorial at home

Kannur: Vinodini, wife of late CPM State secretary and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has set up a memorial to the leader at their house. The gallery named 'Vinodini’s Kodiyeri Family Collective' is on the top floor of her house at Muliyilnada in Kodiyeri. The gallery will be open to the public by October 1, the first death anniversary of Kodiyeri.

Nearly 200 pictures, including photographs from his school days, will be a part of the exhibit. There will also be a 14-minute biopic video of Kodiyeri. In addition to this, his belongings like pens, pocket diaries, books, his cot and bed, exercise instrument, spectacles etc will be displayed.

The CPM has also set up a memorial to Kodiyeri. The party State secretary, MV Govindan, will unveil this sculpture at Payyambalam in Kannur district on October 1. Constructed under the leadership of the sculptor Unni Kanayi, this memorial stands in between the memorial structures of E K Nayanar and Chadayan Govindan. The structure is 11-foot tall and 8-foot wide with Kodiyeri’s face carved out of granite.