Man arrested at Kochi airport for smuggling gold hidden in underwear

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 28, 2023 06:10 PM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi Customs arrested a passenger on an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah to Kochi who was nabbed while attempting to smuggle gold on Thursday.

Sakkeer from Thrissur was held with gold weighing around 550 gms in paste form. The yellow metal was sandwiched between the two layers of his underwear. The value of the gold is to be ascertained, according to the press release by customs.

Recently, Kochi Customs caught three airline passengers for attempting to smuggle in gold valued at nearly Rs 1 crore via the airport.

