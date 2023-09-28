Wayanad: A 6-member gun-wielding group, suspected to be Maoists, attacked the office of the Kerala Financial Development Corporation (KFDC) at Kambamala, near Thalappuzha at 12:30 pm, on Thursday.

The Kambamala tea plantation under the KFDC was established decades ago in order to rehabilitate the Tamil repatriates who came to India following a pact between India and Sri Lanka.

Many incidents of Maoist cadres visiting the Tamil repatriate families here have been reported in the past.

At the time of the incident, there were few employees in the KFDC office. According to them, the entire pandemonium ended within 30 minutes. The group retreated after strewing the documents around and breaking glasses of the cabin.

Police have cordoned the area. Combing operation by ThunderBolt commandos was also launched as per the orders of SP Padam Singh who rushed to the spot.

DIG North Zone Thomson Jose also has started for Kambamala.

The police are yet to confirm anything regarding the attack. Police officials who preferred anonymity said that only after the arrival of DIG, any briefing would happen.