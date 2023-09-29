All shutters of Poomala Dam in Thrissur raised due to heavy rain

All four shutters of Poomala Dam were raised due to heavy rain witnessed at its catchment areas today at 11 am, informed Thrissur Collectorate.

The shutters were raised by two-and-a-half centimetres each when the water level in the dam rose to 28 feet. The maximum water level of the dam is 29 feet. Residents on both sides of the Malavayi stream should be vigilant, the assistant executive engineer of the dam has informed.

On Friday the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert in the district following the heavy rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.