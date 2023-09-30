Malayalam
11 fishermen, stranded at sea after boat's engine failure, rescued

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 30, 2023 11:24 PM IST
Fishermen onboard the boat 'Anjali' being rescued on Saturday. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: A group of fishermen stranded at sea following an engine failure in their boat were rescued by the Fisheries Department on Saturday.

The fishing boat 'Anjali' had left the Munambam Harbour with 11 onboard. At ten nautical miles norhwest of Azhikode, the vessel developed the problem leaving the fishermen at the mercy of the adverse weather. The boat is owned by Munambam native Kunjimon.

“The fisheries station at Azhikode received a message around 4 am that a boat was stuck in the sea. The message was relayed ot the PF Paulson, Assistant Director, Fisheries and a rescue mission was launched on his instruction,” said a source at the Fisheries station at Azhikode.

The operation was carried out by Marine Enforcement and Vigilance Wing officers, ER Shinilkumar, VN Prashanthkumar and VM Shaibu, and rescue guard Prasad, boat srank Devassi Munambam and engine driver Johnson.

Sugandha Kumari, Deputy Director of Fisheries, Thrissur said two boats have been stationed at Chettuva and Azhikikode and a 24-hour marine enforcement unit is on standby to deal with such situations in the district.

