Wayanad boy arrested for creating, circulating morphed nude photos of classmates

Wayanad : Police arrested a 14-year old school boy here on Friday for threatening girl students at his school by sending them morphed naked photographs and circulating them in social networking sites using fake Instagram and Telegram profiles.

Most of the girls kept mum as the boy had withdrawn the morphed photographs on their request. For creating the morphed photographs of girls, the boy applied the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

In order to fool the investigation agencies, the youngster created a VPN (Virtual Private Network) for circulating the morphed photographs. He also availed Chatbots software application for mimicking online interactions.

District Cyber Police Station Inspector Shaju Joseph and team zeroed in on the accused after weeks even as complaints continued to flow in from concerned parents. The fake photos were sent to the victims and friends through fake Instagram and Telegram accounts. The Cyber police wing personnel Additional Sub Inspector Joyce John, Civil Police Officers KA Salam, Renjith and C Vineesha were part of the investigation team.

'Parents in trouble if minor wards engage in cyber crimes'

As the number of children involved in misusing technology for cyber crimes is increasing in the district, Wayanad Superintendent of Police Padam Singh warned parents of legal consequences if their wards engage in cyber crimes misusing technology. The parents would be in trouble as the internet connections are in their name and they are the owners of the mobile SIM cards used for executing the crimes, he said.